Loblaw sees sales moderate after initial COVID-19 rush

Loblaw sees sales moderate after initial COVID-19 rushReuters 04/29/2020
Loblaw Cos., which operates its namesake grocery stores and the Shoppers Drug Mart chain in Canada, said it saw sales spike in the last two weeks of March and that revenues continue to be strong albeit growing at a more moderate pace. The retailer posted a 9.6 percent gain in same-store sales for its grocery business and 10.7 percent in its drugstores for the quarter ending March 21.
