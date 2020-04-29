Local haunts felled by COVID-19

Retail News
Local haunts felled by COVID-19The Wall Street Journal 04/29/2020
The Original Hot Dog Shop (AKA the O) in Pittsburgh, Coogan’s in New York, Luccheses’ in Elkhart, ID and Clarke’s Charcoal Broiler in Mountain View, WV are among a large group of restaurants favored by locals that have closed their doors for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Frank Lucchese, the majority owner of Lucchese’s, said the restaurant tried carry-out when it could not legally serve sit-down diners. “Working our butts off for a whole week paid for about half of what we had to make that week,” he said.
