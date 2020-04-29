Local haunts felled by COVID-19

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

The Original Hot Dog Shop (AKA the O) in Pittsburgh, Coogan’s in New York, Luccheses’ in Elkhart, ID and Clarke’s Charcoal Broiler in Mountain View, WV are among a large group of restaurants favored by locals that have closed their doors for good as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Frank Lucchese, the majority owner of Lucchese’s, said the restaurant tried carry-out when it could not legally serve sit-down diners. “Working our butts off for a whole week paid for about half of what we had to make that week,” he said.