Long-stalled American Dream mall to partly reopen October 1

The American Dream mall in New Jersey will reopen its indoor amusement park, water park, an ice rink and mini-golf arcade in October. Some retail tenants will also be back in business on that date and many more storefronts will remain closed. Retailers, which were once expected to fill 50 percent of the facility, will likely only take up 30 percent of its space when the mall fully reopens, as the pandemic has caused many chains to reassess their plans.