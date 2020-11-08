Looting breaks out in Chicago after police shooting

Retail News

Reuters

Crowds of people broke through storefronts in Chicago’s luxury commercial district overnight on Monday after a police shooting of a Black man over the weekend. The 20-year-old suspect in the shooting case fled and fired at officers, according Chicago Police superintendent David Brown. “After the shooting, a crowd gathered. … Tempers flared, fueled by misinformation as the afternoon turned into evening,” Mr. Brown said. More than 100 people were arrested in connection with the unrest. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was quick to distinguish between the violence that happened in her city to what happened in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.