Looting may turn Minneapolis neighborhoods into food deserts

Retail News
Looting may turn Minneapolis neighborhoods into food desertsMinneapolis Star Tribune 06/02/2020
The looting taking places in many parts of the country seems senseless as businesses and the customers that depend on them tend to be hurt the most. Stark evidence of this is in Minneapolis where grocery stores damaged by rioting have been forced to close, further limiting the access that locals, many of whom are poor, have to buy food.
Discussions
