Lord & Taylor and Le Tote file for bankruptcy

Retail News
Lord & Taylor and Le Tote file for bankruptcyThe New York Times 08/02/2020
Lord & Taylor, America’s oldest department store tracing its beginning back to 1826, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with its parent company, Le Tote. Lord & Taylor, which was struggling long before it was acquired last year by Le Tote from Hudson’s Bay, blamed the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on its filing.
Discussions
