Lord & Taylor closing 24 stores nationwide

Lord & Taylor closing 24 stores nationwideMassLive.com 08/20/2020
Lord & Taylor is closing 24 of its 38 stores across the country and beginning going out of business sales at those locations. The department store retailer, which struggled prior to the coronavirus pandemic, has been hart hit as the outbreak forced store closures and online sales were not enough to offset the losses in traffic.
