Retail News

Lost retail jobs may never return

CNBC 07/22/2020

An estimated 1.9 million retail store associates have lost their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those, 1.1 million have been classified as furloughed workers. An uptick in the number of cases of COVID-19, a rise in retail chain bankruptcies and an expectation for tepid back-to-school and Christmas sales has many questioning just how many industry jobs may be lost forever.

