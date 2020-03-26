Lowe’s CEO says appliance sales are up

Retail News
Lowe’s CEO says appliance sales are upFortune 03/25/2020
Marvin Ellison, CEO of Lowe’s, says the home improvement retailer’s business is weathering the coronavirus outbreak as customers have increased orders of products like refrigerators and freezers to help them store food. Mr. Ellison said Lowe’s has also benefitted from customers who are using their extended time at home to work through their home repair and remodeling to-do lists.
