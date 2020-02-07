Retail News
Lowe’s CEO says time is now to ‘talk less and do more’CNBC 07/01/2020
In an online interview with the National Retail Federation yesterday, Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said, “Sometimes, you have to decide to talk less and do more. I’m very, very appreciative that there’s all this dialogue happening out there, but I didn’t have to see the horrific murder of George Floyd to understand there was racial injustice in America. I live it every day.”
