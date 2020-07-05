Lowe’s CMO discusses pandemic-related changes in shopping behavior

Retail News
Lowe’s CMO discusses pandemic-related changes in shopping behaviorAd Age 05/06/2020
Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive VP and chief brand and marketing officer, said that consumers are keeping busy with home projects as they follow stay-at-home orders. “We’ve seen people really dive into the small home improvement projects that maybe they’d put off because they have the time at home now,” she said. “There’s something wonderfully constructive about putting your energies into them.”
Discussions
