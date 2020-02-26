Lowe’s earnings surpass Wall Street’s expectations

Retail News

TheStreet

Lowe’s posted adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share, three cents above the average analyst estimate. The home improvement retailer posted a 2.5 percent gain in same-store sales, down from 3.2 percent a year ago. “Our sales growth was driven almost entirely by our brick and mortar stores, supported by our investments in technology, store environment and the ‘Pro’ business,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.