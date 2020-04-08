Lowe’s making grants up to $20K to small businesses

Retail News
Lowe’s making grants up to $20K to small businessesUSA Today 08/01/2020
Lowe’s is offering small business emergency relief grants, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, through a non-profit as part of a $55 million corporate commitment. The grants, which are being distributed through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), will “provide immediate relief for critical needs such as rent, payroll and operational expenses to keep businesses running.”
