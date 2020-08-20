Lowe’s plans to go big on tool rentals

Retail News
Lowe’s plans to go big on tool rentalsRaleigh News & Observer 08/19/2020
Lowe’s announced that it plans to add equipment and tool rental departments at its stores nationwide with the first one opening today at a location in Charlotte, NC. The 4,000-square-foot departments will either be placed in existing stores that will be expanded to accommodate them or in a separate building on the same property.
Discussions
