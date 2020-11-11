Lowe’s says it is not pursuing deal for HD Supply

Retail News
Lowe’s says it is not pursuing deal for HD SupplyTheSteet 11/10/2020
Lowe’s has said it has no plans to pursue a deal to acquire HD Supply, which had once been owned by Home Depot. “While it is the company’s practice to not comment on rumors or speculation, we believe it is important to note that Lowe’s is not in discussions with HD Supply and we have no plans to pursue a transaction with them,” the home improvement retailer said in a statement.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!