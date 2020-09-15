Lowe’s teams up with Shark Tank star to support minority-owned businesses

Retail News

Fortune

Lowe’s has launched a new initiative with Daymond John, FUBU founder and Shark Tank celebrity, to sell products from hundreds of small businesses in underrepresented communities on the home improvement chain’s website and in its stores. “This is just our way as a large company to allow everyday small businesses, who we all agree are the cornerstone of our economy, to get a chance to put products on the shelf of a major company,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison.