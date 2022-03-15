Retail News

Lukoil gas stations are a casualty of Putin’s war on Ukraine

The Washington Post 03/14/2022

Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine has led to a backlash against companies from the aggressor nation. That includes Lukoil, a Russian energy giant, that supplies franchised gas stations in the U.S. Those stations have seen their sales plummet since Russia invaded Ukraine, and in Newark, NJ, the city council voted to have two of the company’s stations shut down.

