Lululemon CEO says retailer was right to fire workers who tried to stop thieves

CNN 06/07/2023

Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald is standing behind the company’s decision to fire two associates who sought to prevent thieves from walking out of a Georgia store with stolen merchandise. “In this particular case, we have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft. Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and center,” said Mr. McDonald. “It’s only merchandise.”

