Lululemon CEO says retailer was right to fire workers who tried to stop thieves

Retail News
Lululemon CEO says retailer was right to fire workers who tried to stop thievesCNN 06/07/2023
Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald is standing behind the company’s decision to fire two associates who sought to prevent thieves from walking out of a Georgia store with stolen merchandise. “In this particular case, we have a zero-tolerance policy that we train our educators on around engaging during a theft. Why? Because we put the safety of our team and of our guests front and center,” said Mr. McDonald. “It’s only merchandise.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!