Lululemon CFO steps down

Lululemon Athletica announced that Patrick Guido would leave the company on May 8 to take a leadership role in business “outside of the apparel industry.” Mr. Guido joined Lululemon in April 2018 after seven years with VF Corp. Meghan Frank, senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, and Alex Grieve, vice president and controller of Lululemon, will split Mr. Guido’s duties while the company conducts a search for his successor.