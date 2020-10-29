Lululemon expanding size options, makes sustainable materials pledge

Retail News

Fortune

Lululemon Athletica said it has begun the process of expanding the sizes of the products it sells to serve a greater number of customers. “Who are we to determine the exclusive nature of the product purely based on size?” said CEO Calvin McDonald. “Those are the people we want to recruit and our sizing was preventing us from recruiting people who have similar states of mind.” Lululemon has also pledged to have 100 percent of its merchandise made from sustainable materials by 2030.