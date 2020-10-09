Lululemon posts same-store gains as digital sales soar

Retail News

Business Insider

Lululemon Athletica posted a same-store sales increase of two percent in the second quarter driven by a 157 percent increase in the chain’s online sales. “We are seeing a shift in behavior in terms of working from home, sweating from home, and the increased importance of living an active and healthy lifestyle,” said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald on the chain’s earnings call. “This plays to our strengths and helps us innovate.”