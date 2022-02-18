Luxury brands not concerned consumers will balk at higher prices

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE has increased prices on its handbags between six and seven percent overall with the belief that it will not negatively affect purchasing. “We have an advantage on quite a few other companies and groups, which is that we have a degree of flexibility on our prices,” said Bernard Arnault, LVMH’s chairman and CEO. “In the face of inflation, we have the ways and means to react.”