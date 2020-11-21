Macy’s CEO says chain may need to temporarily close some stores

Retail News
Macy’s CEO says chain may need to temporarily close some storesCNBC 11/19/2020
Jeff Gennette, CEO of Macy’s, Inc., said the retailer may need to temporarily close some of its stores to customers as confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spike across most of the U.S. “We are getting expert at this,” he said of store closures. “We’re ready to go, no matter what comes our way.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!