Macy’s CFO is stepping down

Retail News

Reuters

Paula Price, chief financial officer at Macy’s Inc., will step down on May 31 after nearly two years in the position. Ms. Price, who will continue as an advisor through November, will continue to play a “critical” role as the department store retailer seeks to navigate its way out of the coronavirus pandemic. Macy’s, which has furloughed almost all of its 130,000 employees, has tapped into its credit line to continue operating while it waits to resume normal business operations.