Macy’s names new merchandising chief

Macy’s has named Nata Dvir, a company veteran who current is general business manager for beauty, as its new chief merchandising officer effective Feb. 1. She replaces Patti Ongman, who announced her plans to retire at the end of the current fiscal year. “Nata is a strong merchant with deep connections to our partners, first-rate instincts and an eye for newness,” said Macy’s, Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette. “I’m confident that she will continue our merchandising transformation, influencing our customers’ personal style through accessible fashion, clear value and an enhanced digital and store experience.”