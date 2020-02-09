Macy’s posts big loss as sales slowly recover

Retail News
Macy’s posts big loss as sales slowly recoverThe Wall Street Journal 09/02/2020
Macy’s reported that sales for the quarter ending Aug. 1 were $3.6 billion, up from $3 billion the previous quarter, as it began to open stores shuttered earlier in the year in response to the coronavirus. The department store retailer posted an adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, significantly better than the $1.77 loss forecast by analysts polled by FactSet.
Discussions
