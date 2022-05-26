Macy’s raises annual forecast after strong quarter

Retail News
Macy’s raises annual forecast after strong quarterReuters/Yahoo Finance 05/26/2022
Macy’s raised its annual sales and earnings forecast after a strong start to 2022. “While macroeconomic pressures on consumer spending increased during the quarter, our customers continued to shop,” Macy’s CEO Jeff Genette said. “We saw a notable shift back to occasion-based apparel and in-store shopping, as well as continued strength in sales of luxury goods.”
Discussions
