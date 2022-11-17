Macy’s raises its outlook heading into the holidays

Retail News
Macy’s raises its outlook heading into the holidaysThe Associated Press/Yahoo News 11/17/2022
Macy’s saw its sales fall 3.9 percent in the third quarter and its profits came in at 39 cents a share, compared to 76 cents a year ago. Even so, the department store operator exceeded Wall Street’s and its own expectations heading into the fourth quarter. The retailer raised its earnings outlook, in part, because credit card revenues are rising.
