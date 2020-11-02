Macy’s rolls out enhanced Star Rewards program

Retail News

Macy’s is counting on its newly enhanced Star Rewards program to help drive sales with current and prospective customers. The program, which is open to all Macy’s customers, is being rolled out across the U.S. today. “With this next phase of the program, all customers will earn rewards on everything they buy … and can redeem on anything they choose,” said, Rich Lennox, Macy’s chief customer officer, said in a statement. “In the simplest terms, it’s how we love our customers back.”