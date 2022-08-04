Macy’s thinks consumers may choose vaca over shopping

Retail News
Macy’s thinks consumers may choose vaca over shoppingCNBC 04/08/2022
Macy’s CFO Adrian Mitchell said that rising inflation may force the chain’s customers to make tough decisions. “Are they going to be spending on discretionary items that we sell, or are they going to be spending on an airline ticket to Florida, or travel, or going out to restaurants.” Mr. Mitchell said that there remains strong demand, but what is unknown is how consumers will spend what they have.
