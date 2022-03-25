Maersk to operate 300 electric heavy-duty rigs to move goods

Retail News
Maersk to operate 300 electric heavy-duty rigs to move goodsThe Wall Street Journal 03/25/2022
A.P Moller-Maersk, the Danish shipping container giant, has signed a five-year deal with Einride that includes the use of 300 electric heavy-duty trucks. The trucks will be launched in Chicago, Newark, NJ, Los Angeles and Savannah, GA. “If this is a success, there is no reason why we don’t have the same operation across all port cities in the U.S.,” said Narin Phol, regional managing director at Maersk North America.
