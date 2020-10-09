Mail-order pharmacies see USPS delivery delays

Retail News

Axios

An investigation by U.S. Senate Democrats found that delivery times for four mail-order pharmacies in July went from an average of two to three days to three to four days. Another pharmacy reported “delays of seven days for more” in July. Investigators spoke with Cigna, CVS Health, Humana, United Health and Walgreens. One company reported incurring $700,000 in additional costs in July as a result of delivery delays and reshipments.