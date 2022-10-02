Mall food courts are ready to deliver

Retail News
Mall food courts are ready to deliverNJ.com 02/09/2022
Simon Property Group is partnering with Kitchen United to launch “Grab Go Eat,” a new online platform that will allow consumers to place orders from restaurants in mall food courts and pick them up or have them delivered inside the mall or to their homes. The first two Simon malls that will offer the new service will be the Del Amount Fashion Center in Torrance, CA, and Roosevelt Field in Garden City, NY.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!