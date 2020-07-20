Mall owners eye more retail chain acquisitions

Retail News
Mall owners eye more retail chain acquisitionsCNBC 07/19/2020
Simon Property Group and Authentic Brands Group recently bid $191 million to acquire the assets of bankrupt Lucky Brand. The two also joined together to make a bid for Brook Brothers after the retailer filed for Chapter 11. The companies, along with sometimes partner Brookfield Properties, are reportedly eyeing further acquisitions as more well known retailers succumb to the effects of the novel coronavirus.
Discussions
