Man who sought to profit off coronavirus donates hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes

Man who sought to profit off coronavirus donates hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipesThe New York Times 03/15/2020
Matt Colvin, a seller on Amazon.com’s marketplace, stockpiled 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and then sought to sell them at ethically questionable rates before being Amazon removed his listings from the site. Mr. Colvin decided to donate all his stock of hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes after the Tennessee attorney general’s office began investigating him for price gouging.
