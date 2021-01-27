Many getting vaccines are in no rush to shop in stores

Retail News

CNBC

Forty percent or more of respondents to a new online survey said they plan to shop the same amount or less in apparel, beauty, electronics, footwear and luxury stores after they are vaccinated against COVID-19. About one-third of the 1,000 people polled said they either unsure about getting vaccinated or do not plan to do so. “It’s going to take a long time for people to get really comfortable and reacclimated to the way the world was,” said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, which conducted the survey. “And so you can you can count on 2021 looking very similar to 2020.”