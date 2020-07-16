Retail News

Many retail workers no longer being paid like heroes

The New York Times 07/14/2020

Workers in essential retail stores and warehouses who received bumps in their hourly pay as demand grew with the COVID-19 pandemic have seen those increases disappear in recent weeks. Albertsons, Amazon, Kroger and Stop & Shop have ended so-called “hero” pay for workers. ShopRite plans to do the same early next month.

