Many retail workers no longer being paid like heroes

Many retail workers no longer being paid like heroesThe New York Times 07/14/2020
Workers in essential retail stores and warehouses who received bumps in their hourly pay as demand grew with the COVID-19 pandemic have seen those increases disappear in recent weeks. Albertsons, Amazon, Kroger and Stop & Shop have ended so-called “hero” pay for workers. ShopRite plans to do the same early next month.
