Mattel sees toy demand remaining strong

Retail News
Mattel sees toy demand remaining strongReuters 02/10/2022
Mattel is forecasting that demand for toys will remain strong in 2022 following a record high sales last year. Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz expects that the company will be able to deal with inflationary and supply chain issues going further. “We are not necessarily expecting supply chain disruptions to go away, but we do expect to be able to navigate further disruption if it comes,” he said.
