McD’s board faces scrutiny after suit filed against former CEO

McD’s board faces scrutiny after suit filed against former CEOThe Wall Street Journal 08/12/2020
Some investors and corporate governance experts are questioning why McDonald’s board of directors failed to understand the full extent of former CEO Steve Easterbrook’s inappropriate relationships with company employees before awarding him a $40 million severance package upon leaving the company. McDonald’s recently filed a lawsuit against Mr. Easterbrook claiming that he lied about the extent of his unsanctioned behavior while leading the fast food giant.
