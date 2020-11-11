McD’s CEO hopes President-elect Biden can get stimulus deal done

Retail News
McD’s CEO hopes President-elect Biden can get stimulus deal doneCNBC 11/10/2020
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said the need for a stimulus deal in Washington “is very clear” and he hopes that President-elect Joe Biden will be able to get that done after he takes the oath of office in January. Mr. Kempczinkski also said that Mr. Biden’s administration will address climate change and education, as he assumes the presidency.
Discussions
