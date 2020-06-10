Retail News

McD’s follows Travis Scott with a J Balvin Meal

USA Today 10/05/2020

McDonald’s newest celebrity collaboration is with reggaeton artist J Balvin. The meal features a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. Customers ordering the deal with McDonald’s app will get any size McFlurry for free. Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. CMO, said Mr. Balvin a “trailblazing international icon” who has been a regular visitor to the chain’s locations during his concert tours.

