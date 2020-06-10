McD’s follows Travis Scott with a J Balvin Meal

Retail News

USA Today

McDonald’s newest celebrity collaboration is with reggaeton artist J Balvin. The meal features a Big Mac, fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry. Customers ordering the deal with McDonald’s app will get any size McFlurry for free. Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. CMO, said Mr. Balvin a “trailblazing international icon” who has been a regular visitor to the chain’s locations during his concert tours.