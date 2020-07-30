McD’s partners with Mayo Clinic to fight COVID-19

Retail News

USA Today

McDonald’s is partnering with Mayo Clinic for COVID-19 infection prevention practices. “I think Mayo was a natural place for us to go. They are renowned for their medical expertise,” said McDonald’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski. “I’m not a doctor; I sell burgers and fries. And to be able to get the advice of someone like the Mayo Clinic to make sure we keep people safe made a lot of sense.”