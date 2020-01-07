McLane and UPS driving forces behind self-driving freight truck network

Retail News
McLane and UPS driving forces behind self-driving freight truck networkReuters 07/01/2020
McLane, the largest wholesaler to the convenience store industry, and United Parcel Service, the largest commercial delivery service in the U.S., have teamed up with TuSimple to launch a self-driving freight network. The partners are looking to begin running driverless networks next year and have the service operating nationwide by 2024.
