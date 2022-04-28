Meat company execs face questioning over pricing practices

Retail News
Meat company execs face questioning over pricing practicesThe Washington Post 04/28/2022
Executives from Cargill, JBS, National Beef and Tyson faced questioning from lawmakers on the House Agriculture Committee about perceived anti-competitive practices. The four companies, which control 85 percent of the beef market, have had to pay $400 million in recent years to settle charges related to price fixing.
