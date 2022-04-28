Retail News

Meat company execs face questioning over pricing practices

The Washington Post 04/28/2022

Executives from Cargill, JBS, National Beef and Tyson faced questioning from lawmakers on the House Agriculture Committee about perceived anti-competitive practices. The four companies, which control 85 percent of the beef market, have had to pay $400 million in recent years to settle charges related to price fixing.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!