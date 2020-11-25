Retail News
Meatpacking plant outbreaks tied to COVID-19’s early spread in U.S.Bloomberg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette 11/24/2020
Up to eight percent of early cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. were directly tied to meatpacking plants around the country, according to researchers at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. Communities that shut down plants saw less spread than those where they continued to operate despite a rise in cases.
