Medical experts not concerned about COVID-19 on frozen chicken wings

Retail News
Medical experts not concerned about COVID-19 on frozen chicken wingsThe New York Times 08/13/2020
Reports that chicken wings from Brazil were found by Chinese authorities to have traces of COVID-19 should not set off alarms for consumers, according to medical experts who said that, while someone handling the food may have had the virus, there is no evidence that it can replicate and be spread through contact surfaces.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!