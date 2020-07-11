Medical services pay off for CVS, chain names new CEO

Retail News
Medical services pay off for CVS, chain names new CEOCNBC 11/05/2020
CVS Health reported a 3.5 percent gain in third quarter revenues as prescriptions were up 4.6 percent and front-of-store was up 2.7 percent. The pharmacy giant expects an expanded suite of medical services to continue driving its numbers upward. CVS also announced that Karen Lynch, the current executive vice president of CVS Health and president of Aetna, will become the CEO of CVS Health on Feb. 1.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!