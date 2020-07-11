Medical services pay off for CVS, chain names new CEO

Retail News

CNBC

CVS Health reported a 3.5 percent gain in third quarter revenues as prescriptions were up 4.6 percent and front-of-store was up 2.7 percent. The pharmacy giant expects an expanded suite of medical services to continue driving its numbers upward. CVS also announced that Karen Lynch, the current executive vice president of CVS Health and president of Aetna, will become the CEO of CVS Health on Feb. 1.