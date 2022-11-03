Men prefer to see ordinary guys in advertising

Retail News
Research by Schick, owned by Edgewell Personal Care, finds that aspirational marketing doesn’t work as well as it once did. Today’s consumers are “just more sophisticated in their understanding of marketing and media,” said Matt Bell, svp and general manager of Edgewell’s shaving business in North America. “They’re craving an authentic voice that isn’t trying to sell them a fantasy, but instead can show them reality.”
