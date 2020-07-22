Retail News

Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank parent to close 500 stores

Penn Live/Patriot-News 07/22/2020

Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, plans to close up to 500 stores “as a result of the unprecedented and industrywide business disruptions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic …” The company also said it plans to cut about 20 percent of its corporate workforce.

