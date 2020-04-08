Men’s Wearhouse parent company files for Chapter 11

Retail News
Men’s Wearhouse parent company files for Chapter 11Business Insider 08/03/2020
Tailored Brands, the parent company of Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as demand for men’s dress clothes has plummeted with the pandemic. The menswear retail chain operator said it has reached restructuring and lending agreements with more than 75 percent of its senior lenders.
