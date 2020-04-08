Retail News

Men’s Wearhouse parent company files for Chapter 11

Tailored Brands, the parent company of Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as demand for men’s dress clothes has plummeted with the pandemic. The menswear retail chain operator said it has reached restructuring and lending agreements with more than 75 percent of its senior lenders.

